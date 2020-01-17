Jason’s Mexican Food

History: The restaurant had several fail ratings, a probationary rating and an imminent health hazard rating since mid-2018, and an excellent rating in May 2019; however, it received a probationary rating Dec. 11.
What the inspector saw: Hot water turned off at one handwashing sink because of a leak, sanitizer solution used at incorrect strength, rice scoop gray with grime, rice and bean containers splattered with food, tortillas placed on dirty cutting board to make burritos, microwave oven splattered with food, stewed beef in walk-in at unsafe temperature and not date-marked, onions held at unsafe temperature, expired foods not discarded, undated foods, unlabeled spray bottle with blue liquid, food cooled in too deep a pan for safety, reach-in refrigerators dirty and have puddles inside, faucet leaks in several sinks, prep table shelves dirty, stove areas splattered with grease, gaps and holes in ceiling tiles in restrooms, floor has debris and is grimy under equipment, no protection on overhead lights in kitchen.
Follow up: Failed follow-up inspections Dec. 19 and Dec. 31 and awaits another inspection.
Comment: Manager was unavailable for comment.