Arizona’s 1999 All-American point guard Jason Terry last week told Phoenix radio 910-AM that he wants to be a head coach in college basketball, and especially at Arizona. Terry had strong interest in being Georgia Tech’s new women’s basketball coach, but isn’t likely to get the job. “I’m a coach at heart,” Terry, 41, told 910-AM. “I’ve been doing a lot of broadcasting, but coaching is my passion.” Terry said he strongly supports Sean Miller. “We’re in good hands,” he said. “I think he’s going to kick that door down and go to the Final Four. He’s a couple in-game adjustments away from doing so. With a couple of right matchups, he’ll get the job done.”