Rundown: Turner was always a UA basketball fan and admired former Wildcats standout Stanley Johnson, who also grew up in the Inland Empire, a part of Los Angeles that stretches across Riverside and San Bernardino County. Turner, a three-star safety, committed to Arizona in October and chose the Wildcats over ASU, Cal and Boise State.
“I really wasn’t on a football phase, but more of a basketball phase,” Turner said. “I followed basketball more once I got into high school. I was like, ‘Oh, they’re good at football too,’ so (Arizona) is the complete dream school right there for me. That’s my dream school that I want to go to.”
Turner is a two-player and currently has 448 receiving yards in 2018, but he’s being recruited as a safety. Turner missed two games this season and has only recorded 20 tackles and one interception, but the Rancho Verde Mustangs are 13-0 and will play Upland in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Section 2 state championship on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
For more on Jaxen Turner: Wildcats target Jaxen Turner, a 3-star safety, anticipates fun trip to 'dream school'