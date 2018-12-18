Position: Safety
Height: 6-2
Weight: 175 pounds
Hometown (high school): Moreno Valley, California (Rancho Verde)
When he committed: Oct. 21
How he fits: Turner’s form of commitment was slightly different than the others in Arizona’s 2019 class. Rather than a “I’m committing to…” social media post, Turner put together a two-part video of him and his Rancho Verde teammates at a bowling alley, with Arizona’s home win versus Cal playing on the projector above their lane. After bowling a strike, Turner looked at the camera and put on a red Arizona hat. He chose the Wildcats over Cal, ASU, Boise State, Utah, Washington State, Nevada and Oregon State.
Turner grew up an Arizona basketball fan; his favorite player was Stanley Johnson, who played in Tucson during the 2014-15 season. Like Johnson, Turner is from Southern California.
“I don’t know him personally, I just liked to watch him play,” Turner said.
Turner is one of two safeties in the 2019 class, joining American Samoa’s Eddie Siaumau. Turner was recruited by cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin.
The Wildcats lose Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles to graduation, but Scottie Young Jr., Jarrius Wallace, Tristan Cooper, Xavier Bell, Troy Young, Christian Young, Chacho Ulloa, Isaiah Hayes and Dayven Coleman are all expected to return. While Turner may not play much as a true freshman, his versatility in the secondary could make him an important part of Arizona’s future.
He said it: “I really wasn’t on a football phase, but more of a basketball phase. I followed basketball more once I got into high school. I was like, ‘Oh, they’re (UA) good at football, too.’ So that’s the complete dream school right there for me. That’s my dream school that I want to go to. They’re getting a smart on-the-field and off-the-field player. I’m very athletic and I bring aggressiveness.” — Turner