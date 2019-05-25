Sabino High School vice principal Jay Campos, who previously coached the Sabercats to four state championship football games, has applied that success to hiring coaches. Last week he hired Amy Johnson to be Sabino’s volleyball coach; Johnson twice coached Salpointe’s boys volleyball team to state championship games before leaving the school five years ago. Campos previously hired Chris Stainer to coach Sabino’s slumping softball program, one that had gone 5-17 in 2016. Stainer played Division III college softball in Wisconsin and moved to Tucson to work for TIG Sports — the group that brings dozens of small college softball and baseball teams to Tucson every spring. Stainer steadily improved Sabino’s softball program from 18-9 and 21-11 to this year’s 23-3 state championship team. She’s a keeper.