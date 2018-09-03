Although Dobyns may be best remembered for his undercover work as a special agent with the ATF and infiltrating the infamous biker group Hell's Angels, his football career isn't something to forget. Dobyns, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver, was a first-team All-State and All-Southern Arizona selection in 1979 as a senior when he led Southern Arizona in receiving in the regular season with 48 catches for 621 yards and seven touchdowns. As a junior with the Cougars, he ran alongside All-State selection Brad Baker and was second in the area with 37 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns. Dobyns went to Arkansas his first year of college and transferred to the UA where he was a three-year starter and two-time All-Pac 10 wide receiver.