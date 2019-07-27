UA and Sahuaro High School grad Jay Gonzales has been named president of the Tucson Sugar Skulls, and those that have followed his career aren’t surprised. Gonzales was a former basketball and football beat writer for the Star — he covered Lute Olson’s classic 1988 Final Four team — and after leaving the newspaper worked in various capacities in Tucson’s business community. Gonzales always kept a hand in sports as a statistician at UA football and basketball games while also working for the Pac-12. Gonzales hails from a sports family with few peers in Tucson. His brother Rick is the former president of the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame, Southern Arizona chapter. Another brother, Gene, was a central figure in helping coach Flowing Wells High School to state softball championships in 2000 and 2002, and, later, assisting Pima College’s softball program to national prominence. Jay’s son, Adam, is the director of communications for Arizona’s women’s basketball program, among other duties at the school. …