Arizona signed two junior-college offensive linemen in its 2019 recruiting class. They were brought in with the expectation that they’d play immediately.
Incumbent offensive lineman Edgar Burrola noticed.
“It was a wakeup call,” the redshirt sophomore said. “It was like a make-it-or-break-it year for me.”
Burrola had played only sparingly in his first two seasons, appearing in six games as a reserve last year. But the Wildcats had an opening at right tackle and a new offensive line coach in Kyle DeVan who’d give every contender a fair shake.
Burrola dueled with one of the JC transfers, Paiton Fears, for that starting job during spring practice. The competition continued into training camp. The two split snaps in the season opener at Hawaii, but Burrola got the start – the first of his career.
“Those two guys are battling it out,” UA coach Kevin Sumlin said. “We’ll probably continue down that path because they both have value.”
Burrola wanted a bigger role in 2018, but he knew he wasn’t ready. He entered this past offseason with a different mentality that drove him on and off the field.
“He’s more focused every day,” said senior Cody Creason, who plays next to Burrola at right guard. “He’s always had the ability.”
Burrola began to take everything more seriously, including his diet. He reduced his consumption of dairy and changed his body. He added 18 pounds of muscle to his 6-fook-6inch frame, weighing in this week at 303 pounds.
“It was just always on my mind that I have to do better, I have to do better,” Burrola said. “Once the time came, it just had to happen.”
Burrola also earned a 3.0 grade-point average during the spring semester, a personal best. His GPA had been 2.1.
Burrola worked with DeVan to shore up his technique. Burrola and Fears had trouble at times vs. Hawaii senior defensive end Kaimana Padello. But they generally helped keep the pocket clean for quarterback Khalil Tate.
Sumlin said Arizona had 74 “gradable” plays against Hawaii and that Burrola and Fears each played 37 snaps. Burrola doesn’t mind sharing time with Fears. His presence inspires Burrola to stay sharp.
“Last year I wasn’t really at the level I wanted to be,” Burrola said. “So when Paiton came in, that really elevated my game. It’s just nice to have him on the team.”