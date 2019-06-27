Partial filmography for Jean Harlow (1911-1937)

  • Hell's Angels, 1930
  • The Secret 6, 1931
  • The Public Enemy, 1931
  • Iron Man, 1931
  • Goldie, 1931
  • Platinum Blonde, 1931
  • Three Wise Girls, 1932
  • The Beast of the City, 1932
  • Red-Headed Woman, 1932
  • Red Dust, 1932
  • Hold Your Man, 1933
  • Dinner at Eight, 1933
  • The Girl from Missouri, 1934
  • Reckless, 1935
  • China Seas, 1935
  • Riffraff, 1936
  • Wife vs. Secretary, 1936
  • Suzy, 1936
  • Libeled Lady, 1936
  • Personal Property, 1937
  • Saratoga, 1937