Partial filmography for Jean Harlow (1911-1937)
- Hell's Angels, 1930
- The Secret 6, 1931
- The Public Enemy, 1931
- Iron Man, 1931
- Goldie, 1931
- Platinum Blonde, 1931
- Three Wise Girls, 1932
- The Beast of the City, 1932
- Red-Headed Woman, 1932
- Red Dust, 1932
- Hold Your Man, 1933
- Dinner at Eight, 1933
- The Girl from Missouri, 1934
- Reckless, 1935
- China Seas, 1935
- Riffraff, 1936
- Wife vs. Secretary, 1936
- Suzy, 1936
- Libeled Lady, 1936
- Personal Property, 1937
- Saratoga, 1937