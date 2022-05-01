Jeanne Rhodes

After 20 years in the corporate arena, I began my career in 2009 as a new graduate in the Cardiac Care Unit as a beside nurse, provided clinical instruction for NAU students for several semesters, transitioned to front-line case management and currently hold the position of Director of Case Management/Clinical Documentation/Utilization Management.

The profession of nursing, no matter the role, affords us the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of our patients and their families during every interaction. It’s usually the small things that we may not even recognize as special – holding a patient’s hand, returning a family member’s call with updates, setting up home health support – that have long-lasting impact. It’s why I chose nursing as my second chapter and why I remain energized, committed and passionate about this work every day.