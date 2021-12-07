Jeffry Gardner, Sun Auto Tire & Service
Jeffry Gardner graduated with honors from the University of Arizona in 2006. Today, he approaches community involvement with as much drive as he approaches his role as Vice President of Marketing for Sun Auto Tire & Service. After growing the internet presence for Tucson’s 13-location BRAKEmax, he now leads all marketing efforts for more than 230 store locations for the country’s fastest growing independent automotive service company.
Jeffry is President of the Sahuaro High School Cougar Foundation Board of Directors; he’s a board member at Easterseals Blake Foundation; he’s a member of Tucson Young Professionals; and he leads his company’s community initiatives. Among them: local Red Cross blood drives, HungerWalk, free oil changes for veterans, clothing drives for homeless and at-risk veterans, and support for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. He notably concepted and executed the BRAKEmax Gives Back initiative, wherein his company spent nearly $24K at locally owned restaurants which were badly impacted by the pandemic shutdowns. Those gift cards were donated to nearly 2,000 local educators and staff at various Tucson schools to say “thank you” for their work supporting our kids through the pandemic.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.