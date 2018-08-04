Wow it’s getting WILD 😮 @_JCRE_ @KCRunGMC #WEWILL pic.twitter.com/Zye9OtwgvM— Overtime (@overtime) April 29, 2018
Power forward • 6-9 • 321 pounds • Shawnee Mission, Kansas • 5 stars
Status: Reportedly a Kansas lean, Robinson-Earl told Rivals.com that Villanova, North Carolina, Arizona, UCLA Notre Dame, and Wake Forest are also involved. Robinson-Earl said he is unsure when he’ll make a decision.
He said it: "I'm a versatile four who is able to push the ball and really expand my game. I want to see a style like that so I can really play to the best of my potential.” (to Rivals.com in July)