History: Good and excellent ratings for several years until June 4, when the site was put on probation.
What the inspector saw: Ham, meatloaf, spinach, peeled eggs and cooked potatoes were stored at unsafe temperatures; no functioning thermometer; plates, bowls and containers stored as clean had food debris; dishwasher handled dirty dishes and trash can, then put away clean dishes without washing hands; cook touched a hamburger bun with bare hands; handwashing sink did not drain properly.
Follow-up: Passed re-inspection June 18.
Comments: Manager Yolanda Sadler said “all noted items have been corrected” and said the dishwasher received additional training.