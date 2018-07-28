Jerry Bob’s at 3601 N. Campbell Ave. was put on probation by the Pima County Health Department in June, in part because of food debris on dishes and containers. The site passed re-inspection two weeks later.

3601 N. Campbell Ave.

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years until June 4, when the site was put on probation.

What the inspector saw: Ham, meatloaf, spinach, peeled eggs and cooked potatoes were stored at unsafe temperatures; no functioning thermometer; plates, bowls and containers stored as clean had food debris; dishwasher handled dirty dishes and trash can, then put away clean dishes without washing hands; cook touched a hamburger bun with bare hands; handwashing sink did not drain properly.

Follow-up: Passed re-inspection June 18.

Comments: Manager Yolanda Sadler said “all noted items have been corrected” and said the dishwasher received additional training.