Former Arizona baseball coach Jerry Stitt staged the first Coaches Institute of Southern Arizona baseball clinic last week at Pima College. It was a hit. About 175 local coaches attended. Washington Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long, Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom, Toronto Blue Jays coach Shelley Duncan and Los Angeles Angels minor league coordinator Damon Mashore were especially impressive. All were available for between-session one-on-one chats with local coaches. Arizona coach Jay Johnson and UA pitching coach Dave Lawn drew big crowds. Lawn, one of the best in the business at his craft, told those in the audience “if you have any questions, please email me and I will get right back to you.’’ Can’t beat that.