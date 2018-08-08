A Parade All-American in 1972 as a senior, Parker led the Southern Division in rushing, total offense and scoring with 1,284 yards and 13 touchdowns and was named the Tucson Press Box Association Back of the Year. The 6-foot, 185-pound running back racked up 3,049 yards and 29 scores in three years, also earning first-team All-Conference honors in 1972 and a scholarship to UCLA where he spent a year with the Bruins before transferring to the UA. He lettered in 1977 with the Wildcats and finished his UA career with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 41 carries.