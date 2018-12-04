Jessica Dennes, Southern Arizona Volunteer Management Association

Jessica Olivares Dennes is a former language arts teacher, educational consultant, and Volunteer Manager and Trainer at Literacy Connects. Since moving to Tucson in 2013, she completed a marathon with the support of a local running group and earned a Master’s degree from the University of Arizona in Teaching and Teacher Education. She currently serves on the board for the Southern Arizona Volunteer Managers Association and works as the Volunteer Coordinator for The Village Church. Jessica enjoys being active, attending community events, and spending time with her husband and newborn son.