Jessica Melrose, City High School

Jessica grew up just outside of New York City, but decided to come to Tucson right out of high school in 2000 to pursue a BFA in Art Education with a focus in 2-D Art from the University of Arizona. She has been teaching Visual Art, Video Production and Digital Photography in Tucson since graduating in 2005, and has been at City High School since 2013. "My teaching philosophy is rooted in high expectations for students stressing the creation and maintenance of portfolios, and on the business side of being an artist. I am a practicing artist myself working mostly in colored pencil and occasionally oil paint."