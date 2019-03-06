FESTIVAL AND ACTIVITIES
Tucson Jet Rally — TIMPA radio control flying field, 3250 N. Reservation Road, Marana. Radio controlled jets, both turbine and electric powered. Flying at speeds approaching 200 mph. 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. March 15 and 16. $5. 744-0633.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Dinner, dessert and beverage. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. March 15. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.
Classic Car Show — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Automobiles, old school tunes, and classic diner food. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16. Free. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
The Silver Spike Festival: The 139th Anniversary of the Railroad to Tucson — Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, 414 N. Toole Ave. Mayoral proclamation, display of the original Silver Spike, reenactment by the descendants of 1880, Fourth U.S. Cavalry Regiment Band, craft show and vintage vehicles. 9:30 a.m.-noon. March 16. Free. 623-2223. tucsonhistoricdepot.org.
Italian Flavor Hands On Cooking Class — The Garden Kitchen, 2205 S. Fourth Ave. Learn how to balance flavors that feel indulgent, while sticking to a healthy diet. Registration required. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16. $55. 621-0476. thegardenkitchen.org.
Grand Re-Opening Celebration — Sam Lena-South Tucson Library, 1607 S. Sixth Ave. Live music, dance performances, activities for all ages, refreshments, and more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 16. Free. 594-5265. pima.bibliocommons.com.
Tucson Cancer Conquerors Community Open House — Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Come learn about all the cancer support programs Tucson Cancer Conquerors has to offer. Enjoy 94.9 MIX FM, cooking demonstrations, walk the park/butterfly garden, visit the Historic Bingham House, food, DJ, prizes and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16. Free. 505-1406. tucsoncancerconquerors.org.
Fourth Annual Motorcyle "Kilt Run" — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home, 15921 S. Houghton Road, Corona de Tucson. Run begins at Moose Lodge 2475, 2442 S. Harrison Road. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Raffles, live entertainment, food and drinks after the run at American Legion Post 109. Persons under 21 must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Proceeds benefit American Legion Post 109 endeavors. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. March 16. $25. 762-5652. post109.org.
Spring Block Party — American Evangelical Lutheran Church, 115 N. Tucson Blvd. Family fun, door prizes, jumping castles, train, music, entertainment and dance performances. 2-6 p.m. March 16. Free. 623-3661.
Tucson Coin Club Coin Show — Fraternal Order of Police, 3445 N. Dodge Blvd. There will be 38 tables of dealers with US and world coins and paper money, tokens, medals, gold and silver and numismatic supplies. Several dealers will be available to buy precious metals and there will be free appraisals available. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 17. Free. 305-5513. tucsoncoinclub.com.
Home Sweet Home — International Wildlife Museum, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road. Explore different habitats and the animals that live there. Create a habitat to take home. 10-11 a.m. March 17. $10. 629-0100. facebook.com.
Spring Break Bowling and Arcade Fun — Golden Pin Lanes, 1010 W. Miracle Mile. Get two games, rental shoes, and eight arcade tokens for $5.99 plus tax per person. Noon-8 p.m. March 18, 20, 22 and 23; noon-4 p.m. March 19 and 21. $5.99. 888-4272. goldenpinbowl.com.
Abbett Game Night — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Board games and card games. All ages. 6-7 p.m. March 18. Free. 594-5200.
Spring Break Movie Marathon — Bookmans East, 6230 E. Speedway. Movie marathon every night of spring break. 6-8 p.m. March 18. Free. 748-9555. bookmans.com.
ALR Philly Cheese Steak Dinner — McCulloch-Wagner American Legion Post 109 Family Home. Philly cheese steak sandwich, parmesan fries or cheesy tater tots, dessert and beverage. Served in a smoke free family friendly dining room. Proceeds benefit community and veterans. 5-7 p.m. March 22. $9. 762-5652. post109.org.