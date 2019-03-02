The Wildcats enjoyed a lunch buffet inside a 12th-floor ballroom featuring ceiling-to-floor windows that showcased the rare snowfall that still covered Eugene on Friday afternoon.
When it was over, center Chase Jeter walked out of the room without a limp.
The Wildcats can only hope that translates into his full availability Saturday at Oregon. Miller said Friday that he didn’t know how effective Jeter would be until he went through a practice Friday and a shootaround Saturday.
However, Miller said Jeter did not suffer anything other than the bruise to his left knee on Thursday at Oregon State, when he came back in the game but left for good shortly afterward because Miller said he wasn’t running normally.
“It’s kind of like his last injury, you really just kind of go on what you’re being told by him,” Miller said, referring to the back injury Jeter suffered on Jan. 19. “But I think the good news is that it’s a bruised knee. There’s no injury per se, more than that.”
Miller said Jeter’s knee bruise compares to the one Alex Barcello suffered at Colorado on Feb. 17. Barcello also was not effective when returning to the game afterward, although he appeared to play without issue on Feb. 21 against California.