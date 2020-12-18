Jill H. Perrella

Jill is a bankruptcy partner in Snell & Wilmer's Tucson office and is a 2008 graduate of the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law. She has been nominated to Southwest Super Lawyers®, Rising Stars Edition, in Bankruptcy: Business Law from 2015 to 2020, and was selected by The Best Lawyers in America® for the 'Ones to Watch' list in Bankruptcy & Creditor Debtor Rights Law for 2021. She received the Honorable E ileen W. Hollowell Pro Bono Award from the Arizona State Bar Bankruptcy Section in 2016. Jill serves as a volunteer for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Self-Help Center and is a member of the Community Advisory Board and the Chair of the Governance Committee for Arizona Public Media. When she's not working, she's spending time with her husband Adam and her two young sons, Archer, 3, and Hudson, 1.
