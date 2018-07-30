The middle Arneson brother, Jim, never got the same publicity as Mark, and his position as a lineman didn’t help, but he too had a successful career at all three levels. Jim was an honorable mention All-City player in 1968 and followed Mark’s trail to the UA. Jim was first team All-WAC in 1972 for the Wildcats and went on to be drafted in the 12th-round by the Dallas Cowboys. The 6-foot-3, 238-pound guard played three seasons in the NFL, appearing in 33 games for the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins.