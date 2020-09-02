I was 4 years old, and playing with my cousin Libby in a nearby yard in the small town of Princeton, Mass. Suddenly the bell in the only church in town started ringing. We were both preacher's kids, so we knew that bell was not supposed to ring on a weekday. We raced to find our parents, and learned that it was VJ Day, that the Japanese had surrendered, and that World War II was finally over. Later that day, we attended the church service that celebrated the end of the war. I was surprised to find that I was sitting next to someone who had attended the same service celebrating the end of the Civil War, 80 years earlier.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
