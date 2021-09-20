Jim Sinex: Watch Where We're Driving the US

If we wish to better understand ourselves as Americans, maybe we need to take time to better observe our world. That will require us to slow down and take some time away from our overly busy days. I submit that a closer look at a seemingly simple daily task is a good idea.
Consider the average US drive time, one-way, of 26.1 minutes to consider what you are doing. Not the overall impact of driving or the cost or the time, but what you are actually doing.
Driving down a road at, say, 40 miles per hour you will see another vehicle coming towards you. It could be an oversized truck abusing our nation’s flag flapping in the back or it could be an overly-contemplative listener of NPR or it could be both. It could be a new teenager driver learning the road or an older driver who has greater experience, but slower reaction times.
Consider this simple fact as you approach. The only thing protecting you from a potentially fatal 80 mph head on crash is a 1/8th inch stripe of paint and the good will of the anonymous driver coming towards you. That paint will do you no good without the good will of the approaching driver.
The vast majority of drivers will trust their fellow man. So much for a divided America.
This scenario may seem overly simplified, but I suggest it is far more important within our daily lives then who will be the next President in three years.
Most Presidential elections throughout our history come down to 5 percentage points either way or 10% overall. Divided, in terms of presidential politics, is the norm in America. Monroe (81.9%, 1820) or Lincoln (39.8%, 1860) are outliers, whereas non-majority squeakers near 50% are not uncommon.
Having someone cross that yellow line and into your car is uncommon.
So, suppose that a driver has it in their head to drive on the left side of the road. English heritage or not caring for their own life or assuming oncoming traffic will swerve away from a crash, this driver expresses a need for freedom of movement and against government mandates. A driver’s right and a driver’s freedom. Now we have a problem and that’s why we have laws to support the common sense of mandating driving on one side of the road. Not to infringe upon freedom of movement so much as to protect the public.
Now consider mask and vaccine mandates. Certainly, we have a right to walk as we wish and control what goes into our bodies. In public, though, we are dealing with a public right to non-toxic air which is a public resource much like a roadway. Especially indoors.
What we can do is require compliance, within reason, if someone is in a position to endanger the public. Thus, public schools and employers routinely require vaccination for inclusion. We’ve protected ourselves from a long list including polio, smallpox and a host of other deceases through vaccinations. Nothing new here in terms of the public good.
Unfortunately, we’ve gotten it into our heads that “Fair and Balanced” includes anti-intellectual nonsense. That too is in our history and probably began in earnest with the acceptance of the Gutenberg press machine. Recently it has been anti-Darwin to Climate Change denial to “Stop the Steal” and then to anti-vaccines. We’ve devolved to act much like a ”dancing” chicken on a hot plate.
We need to listen, but we have little time left for such foolishness, though foolishness is a freedom that we all hold. Our freedom in this modern world comes with a cost of intellectual investment. As “100 year” floods are now more frequent, we should consider that “100 year” pandemics may follow suit.
Jim Sinex is a retired science teacher and a part time voter advocate