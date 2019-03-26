The McDonald’s All-American game is sometimes regarded as a defense-optional showcase for players who often just finished their high school seasons.
That doesn’t exactly lend itself to motivation for the three full days of practice and scrimmaging the teams to leading up to the event.
But the spectators do.
Because they’re mostly NBA scouts.
“What we tell the kids is that this isn’t like a job interview, you don’t have to put a tie on or answer any questions, but you go out and do what you love,” said West coach Kurt Keener, head coach of Gilbert Christian High School. “The fact that this is their kind of first opportunity to be in front of all the scouts, you don’t need a whole lot more motivation.
“For them it’s not the game — that’s kind of the fun part, the icing on the cake. … I always tell my kids back at Gilbert Christian, you got one chance to make a good positive first impression. So don’t let it pass you by. And they’ve done that. The guys have embraced that.”
Keener said his team also has an ethic that surprised him.
“I came in kind of with the expectation that these players have probably been put up on a pedestal all their life and they’d be a little bit arrogant,” Keener said. “That’s not been the case at all. They’re really good kids and they’ve been competing in practice really hard. So it’s been just a blessing and a joy these last couple of days.”