Name: Joe Arpaio
Race: U.S. Senate
Party affiliation: Republican
Statement:
Before I was known as “America’s Toughest Sheriff,” I had a long and decorated career in law enforcement before being elected to Sheriff of Maricopa County in 1992.
After serving in the U.S. Army from 1950 to 1953, I went on to build a law enforcement career as a police officer, then a federal narcotics agent with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). For almost a decade, I was stationed in foreign countries where I headed the DEA combatting the drug trade in places like Turkey, the Middle East, Mexico and Central and South America. I was also a diplomatic attaché. In my last years with the DEA, I also gained invaluable expertise on border issues as the head of the DEA in Arizona and Texas. I concluded my remarkable federal career as head of the DEA for Arizona.
In 1992, I successfully campaigned to become the Sheriff of Maricopa County, becoming the head of the nation’s third largest Sheriff’s Office which employs over 3400 people. I served an unprecedented six 4-year terms.
Today, I’m running for the United State Senate for a simple reason: Our state deserves to finally have a real conservative voice representing them in Washington. Our political system is on the verge of a complete breakdown, but I have the grit and determination to fight to fix it. I’m the only candidate in this race who has pledged to serve only one term, which means I won’t be beholden to special interests trying to buy my vote. The only special interests I recognize are the people of Arizona and our great country.
I supported Donald Trump from Day One and continue to support him to this day. The people of Arizona know me and they know they can trust me to always do the right thing.