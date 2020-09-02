Joe Encinas Carpena was born April 20, 1914, at a San Xavier Mining Camp. He was the first son of Andres Ayon Carpena and Cruz Encinas. His second home was Barrio Anita where he attended Davis School to the sixth grade. During the Depression (1935) he was selected to participate in The Civilian Conservation Corps working at Camp F-46-A in Wilcox in road construction then in 1936 he was sent to Camp F-62-A in Prescott to work on twig blight. Joe attempted to join the military service but was rejected because of his size, 5’1” and 105 lbs. On Dec. 15, 1941, after the attack on Pearl Harbor, he enlisted and assigned to Company C 158th Infantry and sent to Fort Sill in Oklahoma for Bakers and Cook School. He was awarded the Infantry Badge for serving in Wadke-Sarmi, Dutch New Guinea. On June 18, 1945, Joe was promoted to Staff Sergeant Grade III. He was discharged on Aug. 6, 1945, with a disability of malaria. Joe never complained about the hardships of war. His only regret was that his father died on March 17, 1944, and Joe was in the South Pacific and could not attend. Joe was a Bushmasters and an honorable, hard-working man. He died June 21, 1980 in Tucson. Despite his size, he was a Big Man.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!