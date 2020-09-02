“We just did what we were supposed to do!” said Joe Mendez about being a WWII Veteran of the “Greatest Generation”. A native son of Tucson, Joe was a student at Tucson High when his Army Reserve was called to duty after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He spent 5 years island-hopping as a “Bushmaster” with the 158th Battalion Combat unit under Gen. Douglas MacArthur in the Pacific Theater. He experienced the horrors of war first-hand, but always knew that serving his country was his responsibility. Most of his buddies came home, but not all.
Returning home in 1945, he got his GED, enrolled at the UofA, graduated with the 1st class from the College of Pharmacy (1950), opened his first store, Bellas Artes Pharmacy, and later Medical Arts Pharmacy. Joe married Aida Wilkins and they had four children. Joe retired in 1992 and enjoyed retirement in Tucson and in Pinetop, Az. with his family and many friends. He traveled to Washington, D.C. with “Honor Flight So. Az.” in 2012 to visit the WWII Memorial.
Joe Mendez passed away in July 2014 in Tucson at the age of 94 years.. a life well lived.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
