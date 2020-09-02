John B. Theiss

The following is from official records of the ship on which I served: I enlisted in the U.S. Navy during WWII and served 2½ years, mainly on a destroyer named John W. Weeks DD701. We escorted the battleship Missouri from the Navy yard in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Pearl Harbor Nov. 10, 1944. Subsequently, we participated in the invasion of the Philippines, the invasion of Iwo Jima, the invasion of Okinawa and the final raids against Japan. When Japan surrendered on Sept. 2, 1945, on the Missouri in Tokyo Bay, we remained outside the bay with the rest of our ships where they could maneuver in the open sea, to protect the Missouri against possible, sneak kamikaze attacks. We remained in Japan for the next 4½ months and to our surprise, the Japanese treated us as liberators, rather than invaders. While in Kagoshima, Japan, the U.S. Navy treated us to a Thanksgiving dinner of tomato soup, roast turkey and gravy, baked ham, mashed potatoes, peas, apple pie and ice cream. On Christmas, while in Sasebo, Japan, we had almost the same menu. We left Japan for the USA on my birthday; what a wonderful birthday present.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!