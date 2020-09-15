As a kid, art is how John Carrillo understood the world.
“One of the things I would do to escape was draw,” he says, adding that he’d draw anything he could lay his eyes on.
He eventually went on to be an illustrator in the Marines and now designs products for a nationwide home decor brand. He’s also involved in the Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition and owns the Oro Valley shop Rosie’s Barket with his high school sweetheart, Nicole Carrillo.
Not knowing how to pursue art as a career initially, Carrillo graduated from high school and joined the Navy in 1990.
“After two years, I was trying to think how can I do art, how can I do this in the military,” he says.
After four years in the Navy, Carrillo received his GI Bill and headed to art school. Soon after, his brother said he was joining the Marines and told Carrillo about their illustration program.
“I was like, ‘yeah, right,’” Carrillo says. “But he had this written literature about it and I said, ‘I’ll be damned.’”
