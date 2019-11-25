John Henry’s fills the space most recently occupied by the comic-book-inspired gallery Constant Con, just north of the East Pennington Street intersection.
Co-owner Brenndon Scott’s original vision was to launch a dive bar downtown in the same vein as The District Tavern, which held court on East Congress Street for a decade before being pushed out by rising rent costs in 2015.
Plans changed.
Scott, who also co-owns the Bashful Bandit on East Speedway and The Boxyard on North Fourth Avenue, instead shot for a neighborhood bar vibe.
