This building at 117 N. Sixth Ave. will soon be home to John Henry’s, a neighborhood bar opening on the north end of downtown. Co-owner Brenndon Scott said they are “rebuilding a lot of this place from the ground up” by giving it new utilities.

John Henry’s fills the space most recently occupied by the comic-book-inspired gallery Constant Con, just north of the East Pennington Street intersection.

Co-owner Brenndon Scott’s original vision was to launch a dive bar downtown in the same vein as The District Tavern, which held court on East Congress Street for a decade before being pushed out by rising rent costs in 2015. 

Plans changed.

Scott, who also co-owns the Bashful Bandit on East Speedway and The Boxyard on North Fourth Avenue, instead shot for a neighborhood bar vibe.

