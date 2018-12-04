John Hohn, GAP Ministries

Sinner saved by grace, husband, father, award winning chef, Flowing Wells alum and hall of fame recipient John (3:16) Hohn has 23+ years of Tucson hospitality serving the likes of the 5 Star 5 Diamond Tack Room, Hacienda del Sol, Loews Ventana, Omni Tucson National and GRINGO grill+cantina. His team at GAP ministries, focuses on foster children, & training students in their free culinary & job skills program. Together they produce over 200,000 free meals a year to children and social security recipients in need. John and his wife of 11 years, each a twin, are blessed with three children.