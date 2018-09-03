Over three seasons with Sahuaro, Mistler caught 149 passes for 2,375 yards and was twice a first-team All-State selection. He was also named a Parade All-American his senior year, and he caught a state-record 81 catches as a junior. He went on to play at ASU and then in the NFL. With the Sun Devils, Mistler was an All-American and All-Pac-10 receiver who finished his college career second in school history with 156 catches and 21 touchdowns and third with 2,149 career receiving yards. He had 53 catches for 573 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year and went on to be chosen 59th overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.