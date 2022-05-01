 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Somero, Top 5 LPN

Name: John Somero

Job Title: LPN

Organization: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System

Education: LPN, Pima Community College

Professional Affiliations:

Special Nursing Interests/Comments:

I have spent 28 years working in Alzheimer’s, Rehab, long term and Outpatient Primary Care. At a young age, I knew I wanted to be a caretaker as I watched my grandmother slowly pass from colon cancer. I like to address all patients’ needs with compassionate care. While serving patients of all backgrounds I strive for wellness, safety and satisfaction.

