John Somero, Top 5 LPN

Name: John Somero
Job Title: LPN
Organization: Southern Arizona VA Health Care System
Education: LPN, Pima Community College
I have spent 28 years working in Alzheimer’s, Rehab, long term and Outpatient Primary Care. At a young age, I knew I wanted to be a caretaker as I watched my grandmother slowly pass from colon cancer. I like to address all patients’ needs with compassionate care. While serving patients of all backgrounds I strive for wellness, safety and satisfaction.