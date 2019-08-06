Johnny Field Aug 6, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tampa Bay Rays’ Johnny Field was a groomsman at former Wildcat teammate Rob Refsnyder's wedding. The two have spent time on the same team together in the majors. Ted S. Warren / AP Photo Name: Johnny Field Position: Outfielder Big-league debut: April 14, 2018 Team: Tampa Bay Rays Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View All Promotions promotion Get our weekly food news update in your inbox promotion spotlight Which season suits you best?