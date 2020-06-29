Join Daily Star Opinion desk for Pima County Attorney discussion and reader chat this week!

Have you been following the race for Pima County attorney? Want to hear what the candidates themselves have to say? Then join the special Daily Star’s Opinion reader chat this Wednesday, July 1 at 2 p.m.
All three candidates have been invited, and the conversation and questions will come from our Daily Star Editorial Board.
Then on Thursday, join a collection of our readers and letter writers from across Tucson and Southern Arizona for our regularly scheduled 2 p.m. reader chat. Our special guest this week will be staff photographer Mamta Popat.
Our weekly chats have become a great way to meet our staff, voice your opinion and possibly even have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, our cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.
Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an invitation to both our Wednesday candidate roundtable and our Thursday Opinion chat.
You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting either for Wednesday or Thursday at 2 p.m. We look forward to seeing you there!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!