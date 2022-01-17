 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join Opinion page team for Zoom chat with Bobby Johnson and Kim Johnson of Keep Local Alive and Yocal

Let’s talk local! The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team will host our weekly reader chat Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. with Bobby Johnson, co-founder of Yocal, and Kim Johnson, community director of Yocal.

They can help you connect with a wide range of local businesses, from hiring a plumber to finding a good restaurant, and explain the community benefits of buying from locally owned businesses. They will talk about Yocal, a community-based app, and Keep Local Alive, a social media grassroots platform meant to guide customers interested in dealing with local businesses.

If you would like to join the conversation Wednesday, email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 833 6443 3692 and password: 468101. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83364433692?pwd=U2R0RXRtWVExelI1aUMwTDdCYUxwQT09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats/

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

Sara Brown joined the Star in 2014 after working for the San Pedro Valley New Sun in Benson. She works with letters to the editor, produces Opinion Team chats, and curates columns such as Keeping the Faith, Business Awards and Adopt A Friend.

