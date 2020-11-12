 Skip to main content
Join Star Opinion staff and journalist Mort Rosenblum today for reader chat
The Arizona Daily Star Opinion reader chat has a very special guest this afternoon — foreign correspondent, journalist, educator, author and Star contributor Mort Rosenblum.

From his bio: “Mort has covered stories on seven continents since the 1960s, from war in Biafra to tango dancing by the Seine. He was editor of the International Herald Tribune; special correspondent for The Associated Press; AP bureau chief in Africa, Southeast Asia, Argentina and France; and founding editor of the quarterly, dispatches.”

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link to our discussion today at 2 p.m., email editor Sarah Garracht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com.

She sends the Zoom link out on Thursday mornings.

We hope to see (or hear) you there!

NOTE: Sports columnist Greg Hansen will join us Dec. 3.

