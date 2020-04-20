Join Star's top editor and Opinion staffers on upcoming reader video chat

Join Opinion staffers, readers on video call
Our inaugural Star Opinion Reader Chat went so well last week we’re doing it again Thursday, April 16, at 2 p.m.
It’s Week 6 being the only human in my house and I’m wearing out my daytime welcome with the hamsters, Franklin Tostada and Steve. Their houses are in my home office and, as they point out with their grumpy, groggy looks when I fire up the music in the morning, my work hours are their sleeping hours.
The Opinion staffers will be joined by one of the Star’s news reporters and digital producers, Gloria Knott. She covers a range of breaking news, public safety, and fun and quirky human-interest feature stories.
This Thursday we’ll answer your questions about how we do what we do and discuss a question posed by a participant after the video chat last week: What do you think is going to change and become a part of the “new normal” when the stay-at-home order ends? Or will we just return to our old habits and haunts?
(I’m pretty sure I know how the hamsters would answer.)
If you’d like to participate in the chat on Thursday at 2 p.m. please send me an email before we begin at sgassen@tucson.com and I’ll send you an invitation with the proper Zoom link to join the call.
We hope to see you soon!
— Sarah Garrecht Gassen, Opinion editor
