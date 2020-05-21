Join the Star Opinion Reader Chat today at 2 p.m.

Join the Star’s Opinion Reader Chat Thursdays at 2 p.m.
Our online Opinion reader chats have become a mainstay of our week, and we hope you’ll join us Thursday at 2 p.m. to talk about graduations, changes to the rituals of spring, advice for graduating seniors and more.
Star reporter Danyelle Khmara has been covering education in this uncertain time when school campuses are closed, kids are supposed to be learning online from home and graduation celebrations are on hold. Danyelle has dug into how school districts have adjusted to the new reality, finding ways to help students get the technology they need to continue lessons, and how schools and teachers are filling in the gaps for students in need.
Danyelle will talk about what she’s found in her reporting, and we’re eager to hear your questions, too.
Please send me an email to sgassen@tucson.com and I’ll send you the invitation with the link to join our Zoom meeting that begins at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Hope to see you soon!
