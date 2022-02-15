 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us for a reader chat with Da'Mond T. Holt to talk about voting rights and the filibuster

Voting rights and the filibuster are two subjects that are on Star readers’ minds, appearing almost daily in letters to the editor. So let’s talk about them with our special guest Da’Mond T. Holt, a civil rights activist and member of the Arizona Black Bar Association.

Holt also is the senior pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church, president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Tucson, and founder of Fresh Start International. He is the board chair of the Tucson Urban League and chairperson of the Pima County Sheriff’s Civilian Advisory Review Board.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m., email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 833 6443 3692 and password: 468101. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83364433692?pwd=U2R0RXRtWVExelI1aUMwTDdCYUxwQT09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Da'Mond T. Holt

Holt

