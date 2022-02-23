Join us for a reader chat with Donna Jackson-Houston, founder of Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association

Black history is American history.

In celebration of Black History Month we welcome Donna Jackson-Houston, founder and president of the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association, as our guest at the next reader chat.

Jackson-Houston is the granddaughter of a buffalo soldier. We look forward to hearing her story and learning more about the rich history of these all-Black regiments. She is currently vice chair of the Community Life Commission in Pomona, California.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m., email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 833 6443 3692 and password: 468101. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83364433692?pwd=U2R0RXRtWVExelI1aUMwTDdCYUxwQT09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

