Join us for a reader chat with Donna Jackson-Houston, founder of Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association

Black history is American history.

In celebration of Black History Month we welcome Donna Jackson-Houston, founder and president of the Nogales Buffalo Soldiers Legacy Association, as our guest at the next reader chat.

Jackson-Houston is the granddaughter of a buffalo soldier. We look forward to hearing her story and learning more about the rich history of these all-Black regiments. She is currently vice chair of the Community Life Commission in Pomona, California.

If you would like to join the conversation Thursday, Feb. 24, at 2 p.m., email Opinion coordinator Sara Brown at sbrown@tucson.com, and she will email you the Zoom link; or, here is the meeting ID: 833 6443 3692 and password: 468101. Here is the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83364433692?pwd=U2R0RXRtWVExelI1aUMwTDdCYUxwQT09

To see previous reader chats, go to tucson.com/opinion/chats.

Donna Jackson-Houston

Jackson-Houston

Sara Brown, Opinion Coordinator at the Arizona Daily Star Newsroom working with editorial, features, business and metro. sbbrown@tucson.com, 520-807-8466. Twitter: @sbrownarizona. Facebook: sbrownarizona.

Opinion Coordinator

Sara Brown joined the Star in 2014 after working for the San Pedro Valley New Sun in Benson. She works with letters to the editor, produces Opinion Team chats, and curates columns such as Keeping the Faith, Business Awards and Adopt A Friend.

