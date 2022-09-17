 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us next week for interviews with candidates for Vail school board

Next week we’ll continue our interviews with candidates for the Vail Unified School District governing board.

On Monday, Sept. 19, at 1 p.m., we will meet with Jayme Morris.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m., we will meet with Edward Buster and Jennifer Anderson.

We invite readers to attend the interviews, which will be conducted via Zoom. Email sbrown@tucson.com if you need the Zoom information emailed to you.

Here is the invitation to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85030559366?pwd=MGtKTGZiMUhEancrejYrZXdKVWU2dz09

The meeting ID is 850 3055 9366, and the passcode is 193869.

Our Zoom interviews are recorded and will be available to view at tucson.com/opinion/chats.

