USC football coach Clay Helton last week offered a scholarship to Salpointe Catholic offensive lineman Jonah Miller, who has also been offered by, among others, Arizona and Oregon. In Tucson prep football, there has never been anything quite like the demand for four Salpointe seniors: Miller, lineman Bruno Fina, running back Bijan Robinson and defensive back Lathan Ransom. All have been offered by USC. That’s unprecedented. It’s not like USC hasn’t monitored Tucson prep football — the Trojans have signed nine Tucsonans over the years: Tucson High lineman Marvin Lewis; Amphi linebacker Riki Ellison; Sabino kicker Cole Ford; Sahuaro quarterback Rodney Peete; CDO receiver Junior Rickman; Sabino linebacker Greg Tellam; Sahuaro linebacker John McGee; Sabino tight end Doyle Butler; and Salpointe center Kris O’Dowd. Perhaps USC’s “Fight On” booster club should establish a branch in Tucson.