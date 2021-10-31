Jonathan Hoffman: Local people solving local problems

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Some interesting real estate stuff is happening in Tucson regarding golf courses. Interest in golfing has steadily waned for years, to the point where there is not enough revenue to support the businesses or even physically maintain the courses. How will all this be resolved?
The town of Oro Valley provides an example of a business becoming, well, not “nationalized” exactly, but you might say “municipalized.” Oro Valley bought the struggling El Conquistador Golf Club in 2014 for $1 million. The seller, HLS Properties, kept the hotel.
Five years and millions of dollars later, the Oro Valley Town Council reevaluated the 36-hole golf facility and after considering a number of options, and much enthusiastic input from the citizenry, it voted 6-1 to keep it operational. Apparently, enough people were enthusiastic, or at least comfortable enough with the facility to keep it going. No doubt the homeowners who live along the courses are very comfortable with the decision.
Sabino Springs Homeowners Association, representing the residents of a housing development built around the Arizona National Golf Club, recently bought the club for $1.5 million. When the original owner went bankrupt, the association leased the club until it decided buying it was the way to go. Jeff Branch, the general manager of Arizona National, was delighted the association was in charge, since it represented those with more than a financial interest in its success. Three-quarters of the association members voted for the deal and will pay an extra $100 a month in fees to pay it off.
Then there is the Golf Club at Vistoso, an example of a course lying fallow so long that native vegetation took over many of the greens and fairways. The residents living around the course formed a nonprofit called “Preserve Vistoso.” Membership in Preserve Vistoso exceeds 2,000, and it is raising money at a fever pitch to purchase the land. They have raised around $1.5 million in cash and pledges.
When it looked like the firm that bought the club out of bankruptcy might sell it to a residential developer, Preserve Vistoso got in gear and contacted the Conservation Fund to help acquire the land for a public walking park. Once the land is acquired, the Conservation Fund will donate it to the town of Oro Valley, with easements preventing any further development in perpetuity.
So, we have three examples of homeowners in residential golf course developments protecting both the value of their homes and their quality of life when the golf clubs collapsed. Two of these outcomes are good, in my opinion, but the purchase of the El Conquistador Golf Club by the town of Oro Valley is not.
The problem with the Oro Valley deal is that it involves the entire city, not just those directly affected by the golf course. Of course, the outcome does satisfy those directly affected, but the entire city bears the cost. The decision-making power, in both the long and short term, lies with the Oro Valley Town Council, not those directly affected. The increasing costs will lie somewhere deep in the Oro Valley town budget with no end in sight. We know this to be true because the rising costs were the reason the town bought it in the first place.
It’s important to remember that it does not take a majority to steer the direction of an organization; rather, it takes an intransigent, or enthusiastic, minority of around 20% to do it.
With the Vistoso and Sabino groups, the people with the most to gain or lose stepped up to the plate and volunteered lots of money and effort to guide events to a positive outcome. They controlled the process and paid for it. Where they needed help, they employed private-sector organizations with common interests to make it happen. The money was donated, no one was taxed. In the case of Sabino Springs, 75% voted in favor of their plan, and those same people will pay $100 a month to pay it off.
What would be a particularly bad approach? Imagine the circus that would ensue if homeowners complained to a local congressman that they were suffering and it was the fault of the golf club owner. Everyone would lawyer up to do battle with everyone else, and everyone would lose.
I like the approach of the Vistoso and Sabino groups wherein everyone wins.
Jonathan Hoffman has lived and worked in Tucson for more than 40 years. Write to him at tucsonsammy@gmail.com