Jonathan Rios, Tohono O’odham Nation
Jonathan Rios is Tohono O'odham and Dine (Navajo) from Tonalea, AZ and an enrolled member of the Tohono O’odham Nation from the San Xavier District. He received his B.A. in Communications from the University of Arizona, 2008. Jonathan is married to Teri Rios, also an UA Alumni ('05) and are proud parents to 3 young boys.
Jonathan currently serves as the Senior Program Manager for Tohono O’odham Nation Education Department – One Stop Division focusing on workforce development while providing access to college/training programs to members of the Tohono O’odham Nation to become self-sufficient while strengthening the tribal workforce. Jonathan volunteer work includes serving as President for the UA American Indian Alumni Executive Board. A position he’s exceedingly committed to and diligently supports. His work and advocacy on behalf of Students, Community, Alumni, and the University has been pivotal in creating space for the recognition of Native Americans within higher education including tribal flag and ancestral land recognition on campus, establishment of Native American Heritage Month events with Arizona Athletics, the innovation of scholarship and educational programs for student success and bridge Alumni to student mentorships, and the development of students to become University of Arizona Alumni.