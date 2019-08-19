The rundown: Lopez is a 6-foot-1-inch, 205-pound senior wide receiver and free safety at Walden Grove.
Who he is: Lopez is the other half of the twin duo that had a breakout 2018. His fraternal twin, Alex, became the team’s starting quarterback last season — and the connection between the pair instantly paid off.
This may be the last season the brothers get to play together.
“I always tell everyone, whatever is best for us, wherever we get the best offer to play college football, that’s what we want to do,” Lopez said.
But before Alex and Jordan Lopez head off to college, they’ll finish their high school careers.
Jordan Lopez said he is going to set the bar high and believes the team has what it takes to go undefeated during the regular season. Walden Grove went 7-4 in 2017, and was 8-3 last season.
“We have a really quality squad,” Lopez said. “We have a lot of young guys coming out and producing good stuff.”
Proof he’s good: Lopez finished his junior season with 1,529 all-purpose yards — 1,230 receiving on 54 catches, 36 rushing yards on five carries and 263 yards from kick returns. He was named to the Class 4A all-conference second team. Lopez has offers from Western New Mexico and a Division III program, and has also been talking to Northern Arizona.
Coach Corey Noble said: “I look forward to his recruitment picking up even more than it has, and I think he’s going to be a kid that’s going to make a lot of noise — (he’s) a kid that’s going to be an impact player for a college program.”
He said it: “Jordan’s a dude. He’s that guy, if you’re picking someone to play pick-up basketball with, he’d be that guy. If you’re looking for just that guy to be an athlete and to be a monster, he’s that guy.
“He’s an emotional leader for us. He is one of the top kids in our program and on our team. He’s one of the top football players I’ve ever had the pleasure of ever coaching.”
— Noble