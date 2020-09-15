 Skip to main content
Jorge Vergeli

Jorge Vergeli

  Updated

Artist Jorge Vergeli will use mixed materials, from a wine bottle’s cork to minerals to brush bristles, to create his art.

“Eclectic” is the first word that comes to mind when Jorge Vergeli describes his art.

Vergeli’s work ranges from yard decorations to geometric wall decor to sculptures that could be used as table centerpieces. He uses a mix of materials including metal, wood and acrylic.

“Sometimes I see something — a piece by itself — and I go, ‘Wow, that’s a wing,’” he says. And even though the piece is actually just a salvaged piece of metal, he’ll use it to make the wing for a sculpture of a bird.

Other times, he might not have as much of a vision and will instead take recycled materials and start putting them together with no real plan in mind.

Read more here. Find Jorge Vergeli here.

