“Eclectic” is the first word that comes to mind when Jorge Vergeli describes his art.
Vergeli’s work ranges from yard decorations to geometric wall decor to sculptures that could be used as table centerpieces. He uses a mix of materials including metal, wood and acrylic.
“Sometimes I see something — a piece by itself — and I go, ‘Wow, that’s a wing,’” he says. And even though the piece is actually just a salvaged piece of metal, he’ll use it to make the wing for a sculpture of a bird.
Other times, he might not have as much of a vision and will instead take recycled materials and start putting them together with no real plan in mind.
