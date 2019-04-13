Former Arizona Wildcat Joseph Blair won a championship in his first season as a G League head coach with the @RGVVipers. (Via @Blairplayer IG) pic.twitter.com/2AJVOrS1qp— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) April 13, 2019
Arizona’s 1994 Final Four center Joseph Blair had a rookie coaching year like few others, capped on Friday night by leading the NBA G League Rio Grand Valley Vipers to the league championship. In the post-game celebration, the Vipers did to Blair what Arizona players did to Lute Olson upon winning the 1997 NCAA championship — they took glee in rubbing Blair’s head, captured live on ESPN. “I’m just overwhelmed,” said Blair, 44, who scored 1,086 points for Arizona from 1991-95. “This is surreal for me.” Blair played 14 seasons of pro basketball in the EuroLeague, and had two stints with the old Harlem Globetrotters.