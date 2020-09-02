My father, Joseph Sanes, enlisted in the Navy in November 1941, at the age of 19. The war broke out three weeks later and his boot camp training was terminated and he was assigned to the USS Hammann DD412 and was sent to Hawaii. He arrived at Pearl Harbor mid-January and witnessed all the destruction.
Within his first six months he was in two major battles: Coral Sea and Midway. During Midway, his ship was assisting the USS Yorktown and both ships were sunk by torpedoes from a Japanese submarine with a heavy loss of life. This battle which was an American victory, changed the course of the war in the Pacific. At the end of his enlistment, amongst numerous medals, he received the Pacific Theater with five battle stars. He lived to the age of 93 with a very full life. We celebrate yearly by invitation from the U.S. Navy, on the USS Midway in San Diego, to commemorate the Battle of Midway and to honor his memory.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!