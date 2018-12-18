Position: Offensive tackle
Height: 6-5
Weight: 330 pounds
Hometown (JuCo): College Station, Texas (Trinity Valley Community College)
When he committed: Nov. 25, 2018
How he fits: Kevin Sumlin and staff wanted to accomplish two tasks for the 2019 recruiting class: Add more players from the state of Texas, as well as veterans at the junior college level. Sumlin can check off two boxes with landing Donovan. After Hawaiian offensive lineman Rocky Aitogi decommitted from Arizona and flipped to New Mexico, Donovan is currently the lone juco offensive lineman and is one of the biggest recruits for Arizona’s 2019 class. The three-star Donovan is ranked as the third-best prospect at the juco level in Texas and the 12th-best offensive tackle nationally. Looking ahead to the outlook of Arizona’s offensive line unit for next season, the Wildcats will lose experienced left tackle Layth Friekh to graduation, but return a slew of players that received solid playing time. The returners: Josh McCaulley, Cody Creason, Thiyo Lukusa, Michael Eletise, Donovan Laie, Bryson Cain and Texas A&M transfer Robert Congel.
Despite the inexperience, Arizona’s offensive line paved the way for the Cats to finish 36th in FBS and first in the Pac-12 in rushing with J.J. Taylor rushing for 1,434 yards. Although it could be tough for Donovan to squeeze into the rotation, he gives Joe Gilbert’s group much-needed depth, size and experience. Donovan could be one of Arizona’s most important recruits when it’s all said and done.